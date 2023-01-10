Penguins make pit stop in Montreal on way home from road trip to show support for Kris Letang

It’s been well documented that the Penguins are a band of brothers, specifically when it comes to the trio of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang — but recently the team showed how much that brotherhood means.

The Athletic’s Josh Yohe tells a story of how a greater calling sent the Penguins to Montreal when they were supposed to be heading back to Pittsburgh after a road trip.

The Penguins were supposed to fly home after their game in Arizona last night. But before leaving Tempe, they decided, as a team, they needed to be in Montreal instead, as love for a teammate was more important. They arrived at 4 am. Read about it here: https://t.co/bZTZsPUah8 — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) January 9, 2023

On Sunday night, the Penguins had just ended a losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes in Tempe. The team was supposed to fly home after the game.

But, as Josh Yohe reports, the team decided they needed to go to Montreal instead.

It was there, that Kris Letang was preparing for his father’s funeral, who had passed away earlier in the week.

According to Yohe, this act of kindness involved some extra effort from members of the organization’s front office, as well, as someone needed to bring all of the players’ passports to them in Arizona in order for them to be able to cross the border into Canada.

It’s no doubt that Letang’s teammates and brothers on and off the ice helped lift his spirits in a difficult time.