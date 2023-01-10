Finally, a Tristan Jarry injury update

The Penguins endured a long road trip recently, and Tristan Jarry didn’t make it through it with the team. After appearing to hurt his leg during the Winter Classic in Boston on January 2nd, Jarry returned to Pittsburgh for treatment and rest while the team continued their trip out west.

As such, there was about a week’s time where coach Mike Sullivan and the team didn’t have too much actual information or updates about Jarry, with him being away from the team and them having other bigger issues in front of them.

Now that the Pens are finally back in Pittsburgh for the first time in 2023, there’s been a Jarry sighting! The goalie took to the ice prior to the team’s optional morning gameday skate. He looked pretty nimble on his feet, taking part in some skating drills in place to no doubt test his progress and status.

Jarry is working on the ice here as well. -DP pic.twitter.com/jCzJXZOO0W — AT&T SportsNet™ PIT (@ATTSportsNetPIT) January 10, 2023

Jarry departed the ice prior to the healthy players coming out for their portion of the preparation for tonight’s game against the Vancouer Canucks. After all the sessions were over, Mike Sullivan issued what sounds like a fairly cautious but optimistic enough update about Jarry’s status.

Mike Sullivan said Tristan Jarry skated this AM for the first time since getting hurt.



"He did well. He obviously will not play tonight. From a status standpoint, I'm going to say he's day-to-day. In saying that, I don't think (his return) is imminent. But it's not longer-term." — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 10, 2023

Given Sullivan’s update, Jarry was off skates for a little over a week, but it’s obviously a nice step in his progression to get back out on the ice today. It’s a positive that Sullivan would consider Jarry more day-to-day than anything, at this point it looks like he just needs a little more time to round into form and make sure that any minor pain or strain is out of the picture.

Casey DeSmith has played the last two games in Jarry’s absence. One good aspect (if there is anything good about an injury) is that for the Pens’ sake the early portion of January has not seen very many games on the schedule.

However, that trend changes in a major way starting this Friday. Pittsburgh is set to play nine games in a 16 day sprint to the All-Star break. While Jarry might not be back in form in the immediate future, it looks promising that he should be back in games at some point when the schedule heats up soon.