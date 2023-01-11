Pens Points: Nuckin’ Around

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed the Vancouver Canucks to town Tuesday night for a wild affair. The Penguins went down into a 3-0 hole early on, Casey DeSmith was yanked, and the Penguins tied the game up, and that was all in the first 20 minutes. Pittsburgh would use that momentum to carry the team to a 5-4 win. [Recap]

The Penguins are known to be a band of closely-knit brothers. That was even more reinforced after the team made an unexpected pit stop and traveled to Montreal to see Kris Letang following Sunday’s 4-1 victory over the Coyotes. [PensBurgh]

Mike Sullivan gave an update on injured goaltender Tristan Jarry on Tuesday, saying the Penguins’ No. 1 was ‘day-to-day,’ and the injury is ‘not longer-term.’ [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Shane Wright has been traded! No, it’s not that extreme. The OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs traded Shane Wright to the Windsor Spitfires for a huge return on Monday. [Yahoo]

What will the next contract look like for Auston Matthews? [Pension Plan Puppets]

Simply put, Jack Hughes is tearing up the NHL right now, and his dominance of late has pulled a sputtering Devils team back on track. [All About The Jersey]

The Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly checking the market for an Ivan Provorov trade. [Broad Street Hockey]