Pens Points: Big Weekend Ahead

Thursday is another off day for the Pittsburgh Penguins before taking on a back-to-back set against the Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes this weekend. Coming off a wild victory over the Vancouver Canucks, the Penguins will resume play with a two-game winning streak and still in the thick of what should be a tight playoff chase. Every game and point matters this time of year and the Penguins will have another opportunity to boost their playoffs hopes beginning tomorrow night.

Enjoy a new Pens Points with your morning coffee...

Injuries have forced the Penguins to adapt and opened a roster spot for offseason acquisition Ty Smith. In his short time with the Penguins since being called up, Smith has seized the opportunity and made a case to keep him around. [Fan Nation]

Roster moves aplenty for the Penguins on Wednesday, sending defenseman Mark Friedman back to the AHL along with placing Tristan Jarry and Ryan Poehling on injured reserve. The Penguins now have 20 active players on the NHL roster. [Pensburgh]

Battered on the blue line, the Penguins have relied on what healthy defensemen they have to fills the holes. One of those players is first year Penguin Jan Rutta who has turned in a valiant effort with teammates out of the lineup. [Trib Live]

It took longer than many hoped, but Jason Zucker is finally the player the Penguins were expecting to get back when they traded for him. Now in a contract year, Zucker’s emergence this season has many talking contract extension. [Pensburgh]

It’s never an ideal situation when a team needs to rely on its third string goaltender but that’s the position the Penguins were in Tuesday night. Trailing 3-0 when he entered, Dustin Tokarski stood tall and brought home the win. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Nothing all that much has changed in the Metro division since last week. The Hurricanes remain on top though a four game losing streak has narrowed the gap. Below them remains a log jam of teams battling it for a playoff spot. [Canes Country]

December was a rough month for the Seattle Kraken, but since the new year, it’s been a complete 180 for the league’s newest franchise. A resurgence in play and being awarded the 2024 Winter Classic has seemingly turned the tide. [Davy Jones Locker Room]

Former second round pick Jake Leschyshyn was claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights by the New York Rangers. In 22 NHL games this season, Leschyshyn was less than impressive, totaling zero points in those contests. [Blueshirt Banter]