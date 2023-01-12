Pens recall Taylor Fedun from the AHL

The Penguins have recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from the American Hockey League.

The Penguins have recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from the @WBSPenguins. https://t.co/kgXpgM84x5 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 12, 2023

Fedun, 34, a journeyman minor-league defenseman has spent parts of 12 seasons in the AHL and is currently serving as captain for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

He’s also spent various portions of his career with 5 different NHL teams, playing in a total of 127 games.

Yesterday, defenseman Mark Friedman was re-assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

⬆️ Taylor Fedun

⬇️ Mark Friedman

Jan Ruttahttps://t.co/PVr7nug2VH — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) January 12, 2023

In addition to the two roster moves, defenseman Jan Rutta missed practice today for a maintenance day.

He’s currently the team’s top right-handed defenseman as Kris Letang and Jeff Petry are both out of the lineup.

The Pens get back in action tomorrow for the first of back-to-back games against the Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes.

Tomorrow’s game against Winnipeg will take place at PPG Paints Arena before the Pens hit the road for Saturday’s game.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.