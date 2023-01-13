PensBurgh Podcast: Will Jason Zucker remain a Pittsburgh Penguin?

Let’s talk about Jason Zucker. Zucker’s dynamic, rugged presence in the top six has elevated the group even more. He appears to be healthy and, in turn, is producing as one of the team’s top forwards (10 goals, 26 points, +4 in 36 GP).

With this production, given his current $5.5 million cap hit on an expiring contract, and the overall lack of depth on this team, should the Penguins think about extending Zucker or try to go in a potentially younger/cheaper route? Right now, Pittsburgh will have an estimated $20 million of cap space at the season’s end.

Can the Pittsburgh Penguins afford Zucker’s services on an expiring contract?

Additionally, a six-question mailbag features questions regarding the trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Jeff Carter, and more.

