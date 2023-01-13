Pens Points: Welcome, Winnipeg

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins made another roster transaction on Thursday. The team recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from the American Hockey League. [PensBurgh]

With the season about halfway over, enough data is starting to pour in on how we can break down and analyze how different individuals are performing. So, who’s hot and who’s not? [PensBurgh]

The Penguins’ first half of the regular season can, perhaps, best be described as consistently inconsistent. [Trib Live]

Thursday’s breakfast, made by Evgeni Malkin and Chad Ruhwedel after losing a shootout competition, was eggcellent. Ladies and gentlemen, the Omelet Boys! [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

As Ivan Provorov enters the rumor mill, the Flyers’ failures with defensemen have come into focus. The veteran defender continues a long line of organizational missteps on the blue line. Additionally, where do Ron Hextall’s shortcomings come into play as Provorov looks for a fresh start? [Broad Street Hockey]

The Minnesota Wild are letting one of their depth forwards explore a new playing opportunity over in Europe and are terminating his contract from the team. Forward Joseph Cramarossa was placed on waivers for contract termination. [Hockey Wilderness]

This just in: Cale Makar is a Costco aficionado. [Mile High Hockey]