Pens Points: Aloha, Anaheim

The Anaheim Ducks are in town. Can the Penguins rebound after losing the last two?

By Garrett Behanna
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins made another roster move on Sunday, this time recalling one of their hottest prospects in 22-year-old Jonathan Gruden. [PensBurgh]

Penguins defenseman Taylor Fedun continues to fill an important role... by not playing games. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Boston Bruins have given a contract extension to Pavel Zacha, re-signing the forward to a four-year, $19 million deal. [Stanley Cup Of Chowder]

The Detroit Red Wings placed Alex Nedeljkovic on waivers Sunday afternoon, according to reports. [Winging It In Motown]

With John Marino still injured, Nikita Okhotiuk has been given a chance with third-pairing minutes, and he has done his job well. [All About The Jersey]

The Minnesota Wild are reportedly interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun. [Hockey Wilderness]

Fan-favorite enforcer, Gino Odjick, has died at 52 years old. [The Hockey News]

It will be very difficult for Connor Bedard to become one of British Columbia’s best NHL players ever. How does he compare to B.C.’s current and past players? [The Hockey News]

