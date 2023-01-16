Pens Points: Aloha, Anaheim

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins made another roster move on Sunday, this time recalling one of their hottest prospects in 22-year-old Jonathan Gruden. [PensBurgh]

Penguins defenseman Taylor Fedun continues to fill an important role... by not playing games. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Boston Bruins have given a contract extension to Pavel Zacha, re-signing the forward to a four-year, $19 million deal. [Stanley Cup Of Chowder]

The Detroit Red Wings placed Alex Nedeljkovic on waivers Sunday afternoon, according to reports. [Winging It In Motown]

With John Marino still injured, Nikita Okhotiuk has been given a chance with third-pairing minutes, and he has done his job well. [All About The Jersey]

The Minnesota Wild are reportedly interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun. [Hockey Wilderness]

Fan-favorite enforcer, Gino Odjick, has died at 52 years old. [The Hockey News]

It will be very difficult for Connor Bedard to become one of British Columbia’s best NHL players ever. How does he compare to B.C.’s current and past players? [The Hockey News]