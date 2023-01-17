Pens Points: The Great Escape

It took a bunch of dramatics and late heroics, but the Pittsburgh Penguins survived a challenge from the basement dwelling Anaheim Ducks, mounting a last minute comeback to send the game to overtime where Jake Guentzel came up with a clutch winner to give the Pens a 4-3 victory.

Breathe easy and wake up with Pens Points...

Last night’s game against the Ducks was just one of four contests on the slate this week. A home-and-home set with the Ottawa Senators capped off with a Sunday afternoon tilt with the New Jersey Devils make up another crucial stretch. [Pensburgh]

As the Penguins continue to struggle and float around the playoff bubble, angst build among the fan base. When the cause of the team’s woes is clear, it’s up to the general manager to step up and make a move. [KDKA]

In case you’re just tuning into the Penguins for the first time this season, then the aforementioned problem with the Penguins is the bottom six. Whether or not in can be fixed in time to salvage the season is TBD. [Fan Nation]

Half a season has now come and gone for the Penguins and there are still more questions than answers surrounding this group. The answers to those questions will determine the fate of this team come playoff time. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

The Athletic released its latest edition of player cards for all 32 NHL teams, including the Penguins. Take a look if you are so inclined but it is recommended you stop reading after getting through the Top 6 for your own well being. [The Athletic $$]

News and notes from around the NHL...

A big time name gets a big time contract in Minnesota. Twenty-one year old Matt Boldy and the Minnesota Wild agreed to terms on a seven year contract worth $49 million that will keep the budding superstar in the Twin Cities until next decade. [Hockey Wilderness]

It’s no secret the Toronto Maple Leafs will be one of the teams pushing hard for the Stanley Cup this spring, and to do so, will be shopping at the trade deadline. Their needs aren’t many, but they will have limited cap space to work with. [Pension Plan Puppets]

Gino Odjick, one of the most beloved players in Vancouver Canucks history, passed away on Sunday after suffering a heart attack. He was 52. [Nucks Misconduct]