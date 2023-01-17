Pens Practice Roundup: Kris Letang re-joins team, Tristan Jarry a participant ahead of tomorrow’s game in Ottawa

The Pens got back in the win column with an overtime win against the Ducks last night — and more reinforcements could soon be on the way back to the lineup.

Defenseman Kris Letang rejoined the team, skating in a non-contact jersey the morning. He was injured and then was on a personal leave of absence from the team due to the passing of his father.

Kris Letang will not play in Ottawa on Wednesday, with Coach Sullivan categorizing him as day-to-day.



Head coach Mike Sullivan said Letang won’t play tomorrow night, but said the following:

“We’re looking forward to him joining us during a game. We’re hopeful that’s sooner than later.”

During the optional skate at the UPMC Lemieux complex in Cranberry Township, Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling joined the team for practice in full-contact jerseys and goaltender Tristan Jarry was on the ice as well. It’s unclear when he may return to the lineup.

Josh Archibald skated in a non-contact role as well.

Following the Pens’ overtime win last night at home, they’ll hit the road north of the border to Ottawa, where they’ll take on the Senators in a home-and-home series starting tomorrow night. The two teams will then play at PPG Paints Arena on Friday night.

Puck drop tomorrow night in Ottawa is scheduled for 7 p.m.