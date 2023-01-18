Pens Points: Ottawa On Tap

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins gave several updates on the statuses of players like Tristan Jarry, Jeff Petry, Jan Rutta, and Kris Letang at Tuesday’s practice session. [PensBurgh]

It’s a stat I could not believe when I first saw it, but it’s 100% factual: Ray Shero reached the milestone in 176 games. Jim Rutherford did it in 177. It took the Penguins just 169 games to mark their 100th win of the Ron Hextall era, making him the fastest general manager to reach triple-digit wins in franchise history. [PensBurgh]

Speaking of Hextall, fans are clamoring for the historically passive general manager to make some sort of move to improve the Penguins’ flaws. Will he do it? [KDKA]

The coaches probably know it. The fans probably know it. Teddy Blueger knows it. The Latvian-born forward knows his 2022-23 season has been ‘not good.’ [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

For the Colorado hockey club, 12 weeks has turned into a lot longer than 12 weeks. Gabriel Landeskog is still out of action, and it continues to harm the almighty Avalanche. [Mile High Hockey]

The Montreal Canadiens announced a bevy of roster transactions on Tuesday. The team placed Joel Armia, Jake Evans, and Juraj Slafkovsky on IR and recalled Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Rem Pitlick in corresponding moves. [Eyes On The Prize]

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. [Pension Plan Puppets]