Pens Points: Winter Classic Time

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

As the Pittsburgh Penguins take to the ice later today to battle the Boston Bruins in the 2023 Winter Classic, Pittsburgh got a practice session in on Sunday, where updates were given on several members of the team. [PensBurgh]

P.O Joseph’s recent stretch of impressive play is showing is translating into a real future with the Penguins. [PensBurgh]

The Penguins want to have fun in the annual spectacle which is the Winter Classic, but they know they need to collect two crucial points against the best team in the league. [Trib Live]

Pittsburgh is still adjusting to an imbalanced group of defensemen. [Trib Live]

Kris Letang remains ‘day-to-day’ and is unlikely to play in the Winter Classic. [Trib Live]

What have we learned about the Fenway Sports Group one year after their takeover? [Trib Live]

“So to have an opportunity to participate in a hockey game in Fenway Park, for me, is the thrill of a lifetime,” Mike Sullivan said. [Penguins]

Sidney Crosby took a walk down memory lane to look back on his baseball days ahead of Winter Classic. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Owen Beck has been called up to Team Canada in their quest for the gold medal in the World Junior Championship in Halifax. [Eyes On The Prize]