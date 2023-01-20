Pens Points: Ottawa Pt. II

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...
It can be a bit overwhelming for a 22-year-old rookie to catch his breath while playing in his first few NHL games. For Jonathan Gruden, he’s trying to keep his game simple and ‘just keep playing.’ [Trib Live]
Who could help the Pittsburgh Penguins up front? Are there any viable trade candidates on the market? [PensBurgh]
News and notes from around the NHL...
How can the Colorado Avalanche win the West? It may seem like a long-shot right now, but there is a plausible path back to the top for the defending champs. [Mile High Hockey]
Even with a plethora of talented, young defenders coming through the system, the New Jersey Devils may still need Ryan Graves. [All About The Jersey]
What might a Jordan Greenway trade look like for the Minnesota Wild? [Hockey Wilderness]
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews and Boston Bruins leading scorer David Pastrnak are among the final 12 players voted into the 2023 NHL All-Star Game by fans. [ESPN]
