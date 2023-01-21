PensBurgh Podcast: Pressing the playoff panic button?

Hey, @PensBurghPod listeners. As a byproduct of today’s events, our podcast contract will be terminated on 2/28. Stay tuned to @PensBurgh for updates re: the podcast’s future.



Thanks to everyone who has ever downloaded/listened. It means the world to us. -@GBehanna @rjnaugle2 — PensBurgh (@Pensburgh) January 20, 2023

Consistently inconsistent is a term I’ve seen thrown around when talking about the 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins, as of Jan. 19, have a 40.7% chance to make the playoffs, according to MoneyPuck. This is typically not a conversation we’re having with a Sidney Crosby-led team.

Following an ugly, perhaps undeserved, overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks, and an OT loss against the Ottawa Senators, where is your playoff panic meter? Reports have emerged that Pittsburgh management wants to let this rough patch “play out,” and are not actively working the trade market.

Whether that’s true or not, is it time to have a serious conversation about not being in the playoff picture?

Intro/Outro music courtesy of Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk