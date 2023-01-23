Pens Points: Devils Down Penguins

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins clashed with their divisional rivals, the New Jersey Devils, on Sunday afternoon. A low-scoring affair featuring a total of three goals, the Devils topped their rivals in overtime with a 2-1 win. [Recap]

While the Penguins came up on the short end of the stick, how the team played can be used to build momentum. [PensBurgh]

The Penguins activated forward Ryan Poehling from the injured reserve list on Sunday. [Trib Live]

Speaking of the injured reserve list, injury management continues to preoccupy Mike Sullivan. [Trib Live]

Kris Letang is continuing his injury recovery but remains unsure if his return will come before NHL All-Star Weekend. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Following a drawn-out and unnecessarily long saga, the Vancouver Canucks officially relieved coach Bruce Boudreau of his coaching duties on Sunday. [NHL]

It’s a trial by a very calm fire for several of the fringe players for the Montreal Canadiens. The future is unapologetically being shoved into Martin St-Louis’s lap, whether he’d like it or not. [Eyes On The Prize]