Pens/Panthers Recap: Letang is the hero with OT goal and four points in first game back

Pregame

The good news for the Penguins: Kris Letang is back from injury and in the lineup for the first time in almost a month. The bad news for the Penguins: goalie drama is back. Mike Sullivan announced Tristan Jarry as the starter after the morning skate, but plans change. Jarry apparently injured somewhere along the way with only Casey DeSmith dressed.

Lined up and ready for hockey.



Welcome back to the lineup, Kris Letang!



Tristan Jarry will not play tonight due to injury. pic.twitter.com/bVD6wdxdn5 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 25, 2023

The other good news for the Penguins: the Florida Panthers have goalie drama too. Youngster Spencer Knight was expected to play, but for strange reasons, the Panthers decide to go with Alex Lyon instead. Lyon surrendered five goals one night earlier against the Rangers.

First period

Pittsburgh starts the game out pretty impressively with zone time and puck control, but they don’t get terribly many good scoring chances and it doesn’t take long for things to get sideways on them.

The Panthers trap the Pens’ in their own end and get some good fortune when a long-range shot bounces perfectly over to Sam Reinhart who from his angle has nothing but an open cage to fire the puck into. 1-0 with 13:18 remaining in the first.

Then it gets worse, Marcus Pettersson heads off on a hooking penalty and it only takes 25 seconds for Florida to double their lead. Florida gets the Pens’ PK totally broken down and Matthew Tkachuk has two whacks at the puck from in front. Jeff Carter tries to save the puck from going over the line (it does anyways) but Sasha Barkov is there to slam it in to leave no doubt. 2-0 Florida after two goals in 1:26.

May we present: Matthew Tkachuk. pic.twitter.com/W66OAKPk1B — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 25, 2023

The Pens then get on the comeback trail. Kris Letang sends ‘er in from the point and Evgeni Malkin makes a fancy redirect on the puck to put it on a platter for Rickard Rakell to chip into the goal. 2-1 game.

RAKING UP THE POINTS! pic.twitter.com/H6DQv4HOY0 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 25, 2023

It takes only 20 seconds for the Pens to tie the game. It’s (check notes) the fourth line? Chipping in a goal? Wonders never cease. Drew O’Connor centers the puck for Ryan Poheling, his shot is stopped by Lyon but the rebound is left for Danton Heinen to score his first goal since all the way back on October 22nd.

Go to the net and good things happen: a lesson from Danton Heinen. pic.twitter.com/uH2G4JdeTj — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 25, 2023

Pittsburgh gets another goal. Brian Dumoulin finds the stick of Kris Letang down in the zone and Letang’s slow deflection somehow eludes Lyon. Oof. 3-2 Pens.

It didn't take long for Kris Letang to make an impact on the scoresheet pic.twitter.com/ag0GMtpGPT — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 25, 2023

Perhaps inspired by Lyon’s generosity, DeSmith gives it right back. He comes out of his crease in an attempt to beat Carter Verhaeghe to the puck, fails and this game is going into intermission at 3-3.

Carter Verhaeghe beats DeSmith to the loose puck for an easy goal, tying it at 3 in the first period!#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/n68eKoEXdf — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) January 25, 2023

Shots are 17-14 Florida. Six total goals are scored. A maddening game for coaches and surprised starting goalies alike.

Second period

The Penguins get their first power play of the game early on but barely hold the puck in the Florida zone.

Not long after, Pittsburgh gets a second power play and disaster strikes. It’s just as disjointed and defender Aaron Ekblad has no qualms about jumping up in the play. Reinhart hits him with a pass and Ekblad blows a shot by DeSmith to give the Panthers another lead at 4-3 this time.

Ekblad with a SHORTY! Aaron Ekblad jumps into the rush and tallies Reinhart's pass for a shorthanded goal!#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/kCdbiwh3rC — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) January 25, 2023

Next up is Jason Zucker going to the penalty box for a high sticking infraction, but the Penguins survive it.

The parade of penalties continues when Tkachuk leaps into Bryan Rust and trips him. Sidney Crosby fires up and gets to a loose puck and is in alone. He goes vintage Sid with a nasty backhander shot to tie the game 4-4.

The more you know: Since the 2015.16 season, Sidney Crosby is first in the NHL, averaging 0.88 goals-per-game against Florida (15G in 17GP). pic.twitter.com/b3PXpO2VyX — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 25, 2023

Shots in the second are 15-12 Pens and knotted 29 a piece. As is the score.

Third period

It’s not going well for DeSmith, a shot hand cuffs him and the Pens never recover in front of him with that rebound worked around by the Panthers. Colin White eventually curls to the middle and DeSmith is slow on the poke (understandable after the first period whiff, I guess) and it’s a deke and finish for White to get FLA back in front 5-4 with 15:50 remaining in regulation.

Colin White takes the Cousins pass around DeSmith and buries, giving Florida a 5-4 lead in the third!#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/wE35ONBgsP — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) January 25, 2023

The Pens are down, but not out in this game especially. The second line puts on a huge blitz with a scramble in front of the net but doesn’t score. Then some sloppy play by the Panthers gives Pittsburgh new life. O’Connor gets a wide open look at the net and somehow doesn’t score, but ends up behind the goalie and finds it again and finishes. 5-5.

JUST LIKE WE DREW IT UP! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/hrsuBseKkP — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 25, 2023

Pittsburgh gets a late power play when Brock McGinn is tripped down and the power play comes through. Evgeni Malkin hammers one home from the right side. 6-5 Pens.

Letang ➡️ Crosby ➡️ Malkin ➡️ the back of the Panthers net pic.twitter.com/Pjc3kBOtmR — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 25, 2023

If you thought the Pens were out of the woods, they were not out of the woods. Ricky Raks has the puck roll off his stick in the d-zone, it looked like he thought a defender would be behind him but that guy already peeled up the ice. It turns out to be a second total gift for Carter Verhaeghe who adds a second goal in this game in an easy manner. 6-6 game.

Carter Verhaeghe gets to the Pittsburgh turnover and walks around DeSmith to score, tying it at 6 for Florida!#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/YXfM6PO3uB — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) January 25, 2023

Overtime

The Pens tweak some strategy and put their best faceoff centeraman in Jeff Carter to take the all-important opening faceoff. He loses it anyways but at least quickly is able to get to the bench and change.

Lyon makes the first saves seemingly all night (not really) but robs Letang and then Guentzel from the right side of the net.

Pittsburgh earns another power play off a high-stick, they take a timeout to rest the stars. On the power play, Crosby goes right to the front of the net. Malkin and Letang play the puck and Letang fires. It’s in the net. Game.

LETANG IN OT! Kris Letang zips home the power play one-timer to win it for Pittsburgh in overtime!#LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/FvqMNwOPal — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) January 25, 2023

