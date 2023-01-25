 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pens Points: Welcome back, Tanger

Kris Letang recorded a four-point night in his first game back from dealing with injury and the death of his father.

By Garrett Behanna
NHL: JAN 24 Panthers at Penguins Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins played one helluva hockey game against the Florida Panthers Tuesday night. Tristan Jarry was a surprise scratch, Pittsburgh went down 2-0 early, Casey DeSmith let up six goals, the Penguins scored seven times, Kris Letang played his first game in almost a month, recorded four points, and the notched overtime winner. [Recap]

As mentioned above, goaltender Tristan Jarry was a late scratch for Tuesday’s game due to an undisclosed injury, putting the Penguins’ goaltending depth on shaky ground again. [Trib Live]

With Kris Letang’s return comes another player out of the lineup. The Penguins have placed Jan Rutta on long-term injured reserve. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Any team in the league could use a player like Timo Meier. The New Jersey Devils seem like a good fit, and they probably have the pieces to make something work. Could Meier to New Jersey become a reality? [All About The Jersey]

The Sammy Blais experiment has been a failure to this point, but perhaps it has created an opportunity for New York Rangers forward prospect Will Cuylle. [Blueshirt Banter]

Jake Leschyshyn was born when his father, Curtis, was in the 11th season of his 16-year NHL career. Fast forward to today, and he’s followed his father’s footsteps into the NHL. [New York Post]

The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is set to feature two new outdoor events in South Florida: a mix of hockey and golf and a dunk tank on the beach. [Sportsnet]

