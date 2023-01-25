Pens Points: Welcome back, Tanger

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins played one helluva hockey game against the Florida Panthers Tuesday night. Tristan Jarry was a surprise scratch, Pittsburgh went down 2-0 early, Casey DeSmith let up six goals, the Penguins scored seven times, Kris Letang played his first game in almost a month, recorded four points, and the notched overtime winner. [Recap]

As mentioned above, goaltender Tristan Jarry was a late scratch for Tuesday’s game due to an undisclosed injury, putting the Penguins’ goaltending depth on shaky ground again. [Trib Live]

With Kris Letang’s return comes another player out of the lineup. The Penguins have placed Jan Rutta on long-term injured reserve. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Any team in the league could use a player like Timo Meier. The New Jersey Devils seem like a good fit, and they probably have the pieces to make something work. Could Meier to New Jersey become a reality? [All About The Jersey]

The Sammy Blais experiment has been a failure to this point, but perhaps it has created an opportunity for New York Rangers forward prospect Will Cuylle. [Blueshirt Banter]

Jake Leschyshyn was born when his father, Curtis, was in the 11th season of his 16-year NHL career. Fast forward to today, and he’s followed his father’s footsteps into the NHL. [New York Post]

The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is set to feature two new outdoor events in South Florida: a mix of hockey and golf and a dunk tank on the beach. [Sportsnet]