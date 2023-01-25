 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tristan Jarry being evaluated for upper-body injury

Jarry missed Tuesday night’s game.

By Mike Darnay
NHL: JAN 22 Penguins at Devils Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

Head coach Mike Sullivan announced Jarry’s status following Tuesday night’s thrilling overtime win over the Florida Panthers.

Sullivan said that he learned of Jarry’s injury when he (Jarry) arrived at the rink on Tuesday.

Jarry didn’t play in Tuesday’s game against the Panthers as Casey DeSmith got the win, allowing six goals in a thrilling 7-6 overtime win.

Sullivan didn’t have any other update on Jarry’s status as to whether he may be day-to-day or if things are looking more like they might be week-to-week.

The Penguins have tonight off but get back underway tomorrow night when they will head to our nation’s capital to take on Washington in the heart of D.C.

If Jarry is unable to make the trip or dress for the game, the Pens likely would recall Dustin Tokarski, who is 1-1 for the Pens this season.

Puck drop tomorrow night in Washington is scheduled for 7 p.m.

