Tristan Jarry being evaluated for upper-body injury

Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

Head coach Mike Sullivan announced Jarry’s status following Tuesday night’s thrilling overtime win over the Florida Panthers.

Coach Sullivan on Jarry's injury: "I became aware of it when he arrived at the rink tonight before the game. He’s being evaluated right now with an upper-body injury, so I don’t have anything more for you on that front." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 25, 2023

Sullivan said that he learned of Jarry’s injury when he (Jarry) arrived at the rink on Tuesday.

Jarry didn’t play in Tuesday’s game against the Panthers as Casey DeSmith got the win, allowing six goals in a thrilling 7-6 overtime win.

Sullivan didn’t have any other update on Jarry’s status as to whether he may be day-to-day or if things are looking more like they might be week-to-week.

The Penguins have tonight off but get back underway tomorrow night when they will head to our nation’s capital to take on Washington in the heart of D.C.

If Jarry is unable to make the trip or dress for the game, the Pens likely would recall Dustin Tokarski, who is 1-1 for the Pens this season.

Puck drop tomorrow night in Washington is scheduled for 7 p.m.