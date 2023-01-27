PensBurgh Podcast: Is Tristan Jarry the future?

Goaltending injuries have plagued the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Tristan Jarry, once again. Jarry was a surprise late scratch against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. It was later revealed via Mike Sullivan that Jarry suffered an upper-body injury. He will miss at least the next two games.

Casey DeSmith came in as the starter and allowed six goals on 39 shots. Spicy pork and broccoli was a fun story for a few days in May, but Jarry has sustained another injury in a contract year, and DeSmith is inconsistent at best. The Penguins’ playoff hopes may not directly lie with goaltending help, but they’ve been done in by shoddy goaltending the last two postseasons.

Even if Jarry’s ailment isn’t long-term, how swayed are you into giving Jarry an off-season contract extension (even if the free-agent crop isn’t all that great)?

