Pens Points: Shootout Sadness

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins met with Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals Thursday night. It was a close affair between two old rivals that saw the Penguins get a few contributions from players like Bryan Rust and Danton Heinen. Unfortunately, the Penguins were bested in the shootout. [Recap]

Should the Penguins test NHL’s goalie market? [Sports Illustrated]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Forward Andrei Kuzmenko signed a two-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. The deal has an average annual value of $5.5 million. [ESPN]

The Colorado Avalanche announced late Wednesday night they’d come to a trade with the San Jose Sharks. The Avalanche received Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley in their part of the deal. Meanwhile, San Jose received Jacob MacDonald and Martin Kaut. [Mile High Hockey]

Peter DeBoer has turned the Dallas Stars franchise upside down. Now, the Stars find themselves atop the Central Division thanks to DeBoer’s influence. [Defending Big D]

Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason healthy scratched Ryan Hartman in Thursday’s lineup against the Philadelphia Flyers after a string of performances that saw the forward take too many penalties. [Hockey Wilderness]

Speaking of the Flyers and Wild, three fights broke out 16 seconds apart in Thursday’s contest. [Yahoo]