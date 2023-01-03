Pens Points: Fenway Falter

For a solid portion of Monday’s Winter Classic between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins, it was the Penguins controlling the play and out working the league best Bruins, but they were only rewarded with a single goal from Kasperi Kapanen. Still, the Penguins once again held a third period lead but could not hold on as Jake DeBrusk scored twice in the final frame to propel the Bruins to a 2-1 victory at Fenway Park. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points is here to usher in your Tuesday morning...

Kris Letang did not play in the Winter Classic for the Penguins and returned home to Montreal to be with his family after the passing of his father. It’s unlikely Letang was going to suit up under any conditions due to injury as well. [Trib Live]

Winter Classic aside, the Penguins have a relatively quiet week ahead of them in terms of the schedule. Only road games against the Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes are on the docket for this week. [Pensburgh]

All that6 good injury luck the Penguins had to begin the season has well worn off and it went from bad to worse on Monday. Starting goalie Tristan Jarry exited the Winter Classic in the first period and was replaced by Casey DeSmith. [NHL]

Fenway Park is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world so it was only fitting that the Penguins and Bruins honored its legacy by arriving at the stadium in full baseball regalia. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

With the 2023 NHL Winter Classic now in the books, the league didn’t waste anytime starting preparation for the 2024 version. In a game featuring the NHL’s two newest teams, T-Mobile Park in Seattle will play host to the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights. [Davy Jones Locker Room]

With the new year comes the opportunity for teams to begin signing players to extensions if they wish. For the Toronto Maple Leafs, the biggest name to discuss is Auston Matthews, but he’s unlikely to ink anything before the summer. [Pension Plan Puppets]

If you’ve been tuning into the World Junior Championships currently ongoing in Canada, then you may have seen the ridiculous overtime winner scored by expected No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard to give Canada a spot in the semifinals. [Eyes on the Prize]