Pens Points: Break Time

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

Rookie forward Jonathan Gruden and third-string goaltender Dustin Tokarski were assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Sunday. [Trib Live]

Evgeni Malkin took part in the ceremonial puck drop on Friday as Robert Morris’ men’s club hockey team hosted Mercyhurst in a charity game to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. [Trib Live]

“We’ve got to be better,” Sidney Crosby said. “We’ve got to find a way to solve it. It’s going to be a big stretch run when we get back.” The Penguins and their veterans know they entered the All-Star break on a sour note and need to be better coming out of it. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Owen Beck, an 18-year-old prospect the Montreal Canadiens recalled on an emergency basis, was thrown to the wolves on Saturday. He was sent back to his junior team afterward, but Beck should have been given one more game in Montreal. [Eyes On The Prize]

Over the weekend, the New York Rangers released a statement as to why the team did not don Pride-themed warmup jerseys during their Pride Night game, which they were promoting most recently as of Jan. 8. [Blueshirt Banter]

We had an EBUG alert! Emergency backup goalie Matt Berlin made his NHL debut in the third period of the Oilers’ Saturday night victory. Berlin, a 25-year-old goalie for the University of Alberta Golden Bears, came into the game at the 17:34 mark as the game wound down. [CBS Sports]