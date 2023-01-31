Pens Points: Much Needed R&R

As the week draws along, news will slow to a crawl as the Pittsburgh Penguins disperse to various locales to enjoy some extended time away from the ice to rest and relax before the home stretch and what is gearing up to be a battle for playoff positioning the rest of the way.

Fear not though, Pens Points will still be around to keep you up to date on what news and headlines do drop during the time off.

Your final January Pens Points...

There isn’t much on the schedule for the Penguins this week, at least not from a player perspective. Despite the time off, the front office will still be at work trying to figure out solutions to salvage this season. [Pensburgh]

This break in the schedule could not have come at a better time for the Penguins, giving players an opportunity to get healthy and clear their heads before embarking on the most important stretch of the season. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

There won’t be any practice during the bye week portion of the Penguins break, but the simply getting away from the game and resting their body and minds can go along way to improving play once they return next week. [Trib Live]

Tough week down on the farm for the Baby Penguins, dropping three games but ending the week on a high note with a victory over Bridgeport. Leading goal scorer Alex Nylander was named an AHL All-Star as well. [Pensburgh]

Tristan Jarry is showing his worth to the Penguins in his absence from the lineup. He’s clearly the Penguins number one goalie when healthy, but health is the one area where he’s struggling to keep himself on the ice. [KDKA]

It’s not going to happen because pride and loyalty are blinding, but it’s quite obvious if you have watched the Penguins this season that it is past time for Jeff Carter to be removed from the lineup and sent to the press box. [Fan Nation]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Given that the bye week break is negotiated into the CBA between the players and the league, there is specific instructions teams must follow during the time off that prevents any team activities from taking place. [Pension Plan Puppets]

Hockey Hall-of-Famer and Chicago Blackhawks all time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull died on Monday at the age of 84. [Second City Hockey]

Just days before the All-Star break and the first major trade domino falls. Long rumored to be on the trade block, Bo Horvat was traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Islanders for a hefty return. [Lighthouse Hockey]