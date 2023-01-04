Pens Points: Out to Vegas

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

Well, it wasn’t the greatest sight to see Tristan Jarry depart the Winter Classic on Monday due to an injury. As a result, the Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled the services of veteran netminder, Dustin Tokarski. [PensBurgh]

With Tokarski now presumably acting as the backup, all eyes now shift towards Casey DeSmith as the team’s No. 1 goalie. DeSmith has vowed to be ready in Tristan Jarry’s potential absence. [Trib Live]

While the Penguins took the loss against the Bruins at Fenway Park, that doesn’t mean the day and accompanying events were all bad, either. The family activities surrounding the outdoor spectacle were filled with love. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

A surprising waiver declaration was made on Tuesday: the Detroit Red Wings have placed forward Jakub Vrana on the waiver wire. [Winging It In Motown]

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a pair of Russian goalie prospects that are progressing through the ranks. They have great numbers in the VHL, but does that mean anything? [Pension Plan Puppets]

The Philadelphia Flyers are winning and it’s bringing mixed feelings. [Broad Street Hockey]

Alexis Lafreniere’s recent healthy scratch has now brought on a new wave of potential trade rumors. Can the Canucks swing a deal for Lafreniere? Don’t hold your breath. [Nucks Misconduct]