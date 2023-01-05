Pens Points: Desperate in the Desert

Still in search of their first win since Christmas, the Pittsburgh Penguins are in Sin City tonight for a meeting with the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Five straight losses have the Penguins once again sitting outside the playoff bubble but just barely and a victory tonight puts them right back in a playoff position.

It’s a late one tonight with puck drop scheduled for 10 PM Eastern.

It’s going to be a late night so get going early with Pens Points...

More troubling news for the Penguins on the injury front. After suffering an injury against the Boston Bruins at the Winter Classic, starting goaltender Tristan Jarry has returned to Pittsburgh for further evaluation. [Penguins]

It was a big month for Russians in the Penguins organization. At the NHL level, Evgeni Malkin led the way for the Penguins with 14 points, and at the prospect level, Russian goaltender Sergei Murashov is following his fellow countrymen. [Pensburgh]

With the holidays behind us and the midway point of the NHL season approaching, it’s the perfect time to turn attention to the trade deadline. For the Penguins, a lack of cap space and assets might cap who they can target. [Pensburgh]

Kasperi Kapanen is a bit of an enigma among fans, but his play since returning from the press box has been solid. He scored the Penguins only goal in the Winter Classic and it’s past time for him to get an bigger opportunity in the lineup. [Fan Nation]

News and notes from around the NHL...

It’s been an interesting career journey for Jimmy Vesey and it seems like he might have finally found a more permanent home. From a PTO to a roster regular, Vesey will be staying put with the New York Rangers on a two-year extension. [Blueshirt Banter]

December was a reality check for the New Jersey Devils who saw their early Metro division evaporate. Now the calendar has flipped and a fresh slate awaits in January, a month that could make or break their season. [All About the Jersey]

With the Devils dropping, the Carolina Hurricanes became beneficiaries by taking over the top spot in the division. Below them, it’s a complete log jam with five teams all within five points of each other. [Canes Country]