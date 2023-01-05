Sidney Crosby named to NHL All-Star Game for ninth time

For the ninth time in his 18-year NHL career, Sidney Crosby has been named to the NHL All-Star Game.

Hey now, you're an All-Star...again.



Sidney Crosby has been named to his ninth career #NHLAllStar Game.



Full details: https://t.co/D8ZwFmFHLk pic.twitter.com/dM6R2OPHqx — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 6, 2023

With this ninth selection to the game, Crosby ties former Penguins great Jaromir Jagr for the second most selections in franchise history.

Crosby was named to the All-Star Game in the following previous years:

2007

2008

2009

2011

2015

2017

2018

2019

He now trails only Mario Lemieux, who was selected to the All-Star Game an incredible 13 times.

Crosby currently leads the Penguins with 19 goals, 24 assists, and 43 points.

One player has been selected from all 32 NHL teams so far — and the remaining 12 selections will be decided by a fan vote.

The vote will open at 9 p.m. tonight.

Click here to cast your vote.

This year’s All-Star Game will be hosted by the Panthers at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on February 4.