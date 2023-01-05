 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sidney Crosby named to NHL All-Star Game for ninth time

Crosby and Jagr are now tied for the second most All-Star Game selections in Penguins history.

By Mike Darnay
/ new
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic - Pittsburgh Penguins v Boston Bruins Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images

For the ninth time in his 18-year NHL career, Sidney Crosby has been named to the NHL All-Star Game.

With this ninth selection to the game, Crosby ties former Penguins great Jaromir Jagr for the second most selections in franchise history.

Crosby was named to the All-Star Game in the following previous years:

  • 2007
  • 2008
  • 2009
  • 2011
  • 2015
  • 2017
  • 2018
  • 2019

He now trails only Mario Lemieux, who was selected to the All-Star Game an incredible 13 times.

Crosby currently leads the Penguins with 19 goals, 24 assists, and 43 points.

One player has been selected from all 32 NHL teams so far — and the remaining 12 selections will be decided by a fan vote.

The vote will open at 9 p.m. tonight.

Click here to cast your vote.

This year’s All-Star Game will be hosted by the Panthers at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on February 4.

More From PensBurgh

Loading comments...