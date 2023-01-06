PensBurgh Podcast: New injuries in the new year

2023 is here, and so is the PensBurgh Podcast. Refreshed and ready to talk more hockey, Garrett and Robbie are here to break down the latest Pittsburgh Penguins action.

Goalie Tristan Jarry suffered an injury in the Winter Classic. His ailment forced Casey DeSmith to enter in relief. Since then, Dustin Tokarski has been recalled from the WB/S Penguins.

To avoid beating a dead horse this week a la Jeff Carter/Brian Dumoulin, we’ll talk about Casey DeSmith. He owns a 4-7-2 record, 2.99 GAA, and .911 SV PCT. In the event Jarry misses substantial time, how confident are you DeSmith can be the No. 1 goalie with a team that is already so maddeningly inconsistent?

In addition to that, we have a six-question mailbag this week to round out the first show of 2023.

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk