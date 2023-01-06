Pens Points: Bet the house and lost

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins were out in the desert Thursday night as they looked to snap a five-game skid against the Vegas Golden Knights. The contest started, the puck was dropped, and Pittsburgh got shellacked. [Recap]

For the ninth time in his 18-year NHL career, Sidney Crosby has been named to the NHL All-Star Game. [PensBurgh]

Haven’t been to a Penguins game yet this season? Want to head out to another one? The Penguins are offering a special “no fees” promotion for tickets purchased online for all January and February home games beginning on Friday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 8. [Penguins]

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski is no stranger to being relied upon in less-than-ideal situations as an NHL goalie. Tokarski remains excited and prepared to help the Penguins as the calendar turns over. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The New York Rangers have summoned forward Gustav Rydahl to Montreal ahead of the team’s game vs. the Canadiens. [Blueshirt Banter]

After an okay, but injury-riddled first season with the New Jersey Devils, Dougie Hamilton has been a force out of the gate. How good has the veteran defender been? [All About The Jersey]

Kirill Kaprizov did some pretty incredible Kirill Kaprizov things on Wednesday night. [Hockey Wilderness]