Wilkes-Barre’s Filip Hallander stretchered off ice, game called early

There was a scary moment in the AHL on Friday night when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton forward Fillip Hallander got stretchered out of the rink after crashing down to the ice. Hallander appeared to hit his head on the ice after getting tangled up battling with a member of the Charlotte Checkers and then quickly dropping. Immediately upon impact, players from both teams were quick to call for medical help to address the situation.

Scary situation in Wilkes-Barre as play is stopped and both teams are quickly motioning for the medical staff to come onto the ice.



Filip Hallander is down. They've brought a stretcher onto the ice.



Let's hope he is okay. Lots of fast-acting medical personnel tending to him. pic.twitter.com/OaT2RYo4o4 — Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) January 7, 2023

This event happened with only 1:12 remaining in the game. Officials made the call to cancel the rest of the contest shortly after Hallander was taken off the ice.

They've immobilized Filip Hallander and are working to get him onto the stretcher. pic.twitter.com/FNJHrO2k34 — Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) January 7, 2023

The instant thought for an incident like this that is fresh in everyone’s minds comes just days after Pittsburgh native and Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati during the Monday Night Football game.

After the incident tonight, Wilkes-Barre has yet to release any update on Hallander or been able to offer any news on social media regarding Hallander’s condition.

Hallander, 22, is one of Pittsburgh’s top prospects, appearing in two NHL games so far this season. He scored a goal before being injured in what seems trivial at this point. Keep some good thoughts or send up a prayer if that there will be a positive update on his status soon.

11:07 update: not much news, the WB/S Penguins will provide an update on Hallander’s condition when it is available.