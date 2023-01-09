Pens Points: Back On Track

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins continued their Western Conference swing Sunday night with a meeting against the Arizona State Sun Devils Coyotes. Looking to snap a growing, six-game losing streak, Pittsburgh responded with two goals from a snake-bitten Jake Guentzel and a Jason Zucker tally to snap their streak with a 4-1 win. [Recap]

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Penguins Foundation will host the fourth annual Hockey Talks Game when the Penguins face the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at PPG Paints Arena. [Penguins]

Following what looked to be an incredibly serious injury during a 4-2 home loss to the Charlotte Checkers at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Penguins prospect Filip Hallander was released from the hospital Friday evening and returned home to rest. [Trib Live]

On Thursday night, with Ondrej Palat’s return, it created an excess of bottom 6 forwards for the New Jersey Devils. How will the coaches figure out the best bottom-six combination? [All About The Jersey]

How did some of Montreal’s top prospects perform at the World Juniors? [Eyes On The Prize]

Fresh off their gold-medal finish at the World Juniors, a pair of Chicago Blackhawks prospects will have new juniors teams to play for after being part of trades announced on Saturday. [Second City Hockey]