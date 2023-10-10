Pens Points: A Fresh Start

Summer is over. Fall is here. Hockey is back.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8 PM and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Just a day before the inaugural season of his tenure with the Penguins was set to begin, Kyle Dubas sat down with reporters to discuss the team and what lies ahead. [Pensburgh]

One of the biggest takeaways from Dubas’ press conference on Monday was his level of excitement about what to expect from the team he crafted. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

It’s going to be another dog fight in the Metro division this season and the Penguins should be right in the thick of it, battling for a return to the playoffs. [Pensburgh]

Even at 36 and preparing to enter his 19th NHL season, Sidney Crosby still remains among the elite, coming in at No. 9 on the NHL Network’s Top 50 players. [Pensburgh]

With every new season comes new questions that must be answered and how they are answered will tell the difference between success and failure. [The Hockey News]

A new sponsor patch will adorn the Penguins road white jerseys this season as the team announced a new partnership with First National Bank. [KDKA]

Bryan Rust and Tristan Jarry will be looking to answer questions after coming off tough seasons and Kyle Dubas will be under the microscope as the new man in charge. [The Hockey Writers]

Connor Bedard will go against his childhood hero in his first NHL game and there is plenty Bedard can learn from Crosby as the game’s top prospect. [The Hockey News]

Kyle Dubas remained active on the waiver wire just a day before the season starts, claiming defenseman John Ludvig from the Florida Panthers. [The Hockey News]

Some familiar names are joining the Toronto Maple Leafs in off-ice roles with Jake Muzzin and Curtis McIlhinney joining the front office staff. [Sportsnet]

Not many offseason rules changes to learn but some adjustments have been made to previous rules that you should be attentive of this season. [Bleacher Report]