Filed under: Gamethread: Blackhawks @ Penguins We are so back By Hooks Orpik Oct 10, 2023, 7:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Gamethread: Blackhawks @ Penguins Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Sid meets the next, next, next one as Connor Bedard makes his NHL debut in Pittsburgh tonight. Talk about the game here! More From PensBurgh Blackhawks timeline a stunning reminder to how consistent Penguins’ window has been Game Preview: Chicago Blackhawks @ Pittsburgh Penguins 10/10/2023 - Lines, how to watch Pens Points: A Fresh Start Penguins claim defenseman John Ludvig off waivers, what it means for opening day roster Sidney Crosby ranked ninth by NHL Network’s Top 50 players Dubas talks about depth and the start of the season Loading comments...
Loading comments...