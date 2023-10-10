 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Blackhawks @ Penguins

We are so back

Hooks Orpik
Chicago Blackhawks Morning Skate Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Sid meets the next, next, next one as Connor Bedard makes his NHL debut in Pittsburgh tonight. Talk about the game here!

