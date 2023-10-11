Pens Points: Same Old Penguins

What started out great for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night ended in an all too familiar fashion, blowing a 2-0 lead and eventually losing to the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in the season opener. Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins but four unanswered goals by the Blackhawks, including three in the final period, were too much to overcome. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

Sidney Crosby remembers the weight of being anointed the next hockey superstar as a rookie and he hopes to pass on some of that wisdom to Connor Bedard. [ESPN]

While some may be talking about the passing of the torch between Crosby and Bedard, Crosby wants to make it clear that he is far from hanging up the skates. [AP]

For Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, this season takes on extra special meaning as they are set to make history as teammates once again. [DK on Pittsburgh Sports]

While the Blackhawks are rebuilding, the Penguins remain contenders showing just how impressive this era of Penguins hockey has been. [Pensburgh]

While the Penguins may be better than they were last season they are still an aging group, ranking as the oldest team in the league with an average age of 30.8 years. [THN]

When the Penguins make franchise altering trades they often work out. Here’s to hoping that remains the case with Erik Karlsson now in the fold. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Plenty of players enter the season within shouting distancer of significant milestones. These will be something to keep an eye on as the season progresses. [Sportsnet]

When you win a Stanley Cup other teams will try to copy your formula. What can be learned from how Vegas built their championship squad that others can replicate. [The Athletic $$]