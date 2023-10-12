Pens Points: Waiting for Washington

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson has dealt with being a healthy scratch, and rumors were rampant over the last few off-seasons and trade deadlines that he was going to be traded by the last regime, even as he continued solidifying a reputation as an under-the-radar defender. As a new season begins, the unassuming Pettersson continues to grow, even with a new defense partner. [Trib Live]

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dominating headlines and screens, they are not the first athlete-celebrity power couple. Take a look at this list of Pittsburgh athletes (Penguins included) who have dabbled in the celebrity realm. [Trib Live]

First-game jitters are very real, and bad games happen even for the greatest players of all time. Erik Karlsson’s debut with the Penguins was something of a mixed bag, which isn’t all that surprising since the team blew the game against the Blackhawks. [Trib Live]

Ryan Shea and John Ludvig are two names you may not be familiar with, as both defensemen are still getting used to their new surroundings in Pittsburgh. Yet, both players bring different elements to round out the Penguins’ group of blue-liners. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Columbus Blue Jackets broadcaster Jeff Rimer will retire following the 2023-24 season. [NHL]

Connor Bedard’s NHL debut drew a pretty hefty audience to ESPN Tuesday night. A sign of things to come for the 18-year-old phenom? [Sports Illustrated]

Speaking of Bedard, he scored his NHL goal Wednesday night against the Bruins. [ESPN]