Pens Points: Capital Showdown

For the 19th straight season, Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin will renew their historic rivalry with the first meeting between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals in the 2023-24 season. While the Penguins are coming off an opening night loss on Tuesday, tonight’s contest will mark the season opener for the host Capitals.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM and will be broadcast EXCLUSIVELY on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Pens Points...

Many of the Penguins old habits were on display Tuesday night, including the baffling inability to finish Grade A scoring chances when they developed. [Pensburgh]

Kyle Dubas has always been known as a forward thinking general manager and that reputation has followed him to his role in the Penguins front office. [The Hockey News]

Football is never far from the minds of Pittsburgh fans and that was on full display Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena during the home opener. [Trib Live]

After a few down years for the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre, added depth from the offseason has expectations soaring heading into a new campaign. [The Hockey News]

Ever since the NHL announced its ban on players using Pride Tape, several players have spoken out in opposition. Today, many Penguins voiced their disappointment with the decision. [DK Pittsburgh Sports]

It was no surprise when seeing how Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang were deployed on Tuesday. What may be surprising is the usage of Pierre-Olivier Joseph. [The Hockey News]

No one knew of Jansen Harkins when he was claimed on waivers by the Penguins, but now the new third liner is hoping to find a home here in Pittsburgh. [The Athletic $$]

NHL News and Notes...

Adam Fantilli made his NHL debut the same day he celebrated his 19th birthday. For the occasion, the Columbus Blue Jackets put together a special video for the rookie. [ESPN]

With the NHL debuting in Australia in the preseason, the league is now looking at other non-traditional markets to host games and it appears Mexico City is a target. [ESPN]