Pens Points: Instant Chemistry

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

P.O Joseph has earned a permanent spot on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster. He may never supplant Kris Letang or Erik Karlsson, but he doesn’t have to do that. Even if Joseph rides the third pairing, he has something Letang and Karlsson don’t have: a role in a national car commercial throughout Canada. [Trib Live]

Defenseman Ryan Shea is enjoying a fresh start with the Penguins. [Trib Live]

The Pittsburgh Penguins video staff won Emmy Awards in two categories at the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards this past weekend. [Penguins]

Evgeni Malkin and Reilly Smith finding almost instant chemistry has been one of the positive developments of the early portion of the season. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Veterans and rookies alike are enjoying newfound success in many different places. [The Hockey News]

Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard is ready and excited to battle Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time in Toronto. [NHL]