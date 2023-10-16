Evgeni Malkin named NHL’s third star of the week

Evgeni Malkin was named one of the NHL’s three stars of the week. Joining Malkin were two more players he is currently tied with for the early league-lead in scoring. Another in Jake Guentzel didn’t make the cut.

From the league:

Malkin collected 2-4—6 in three appearances to lift the Penguins to a pair of opening-week victories. Malkin was held off the scoresheet in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks Oct. 10, but rebounded with 1-3—4 – his 29th career four-point outing and first since Jan. 10, 2023 vs. VAN (2-2—4) – in a 4-0 win versus the Washington Capitals Oct. 13. He then notched his second straight multi-point performance with 1-1—2, including the primary helper on Pittsburgh’s go-ahead goal, in a 5-2 triumph against the Calgary Flames Oct. 14. The 37-year-old Malkin, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2004 NHL Draft, ranks third in the League in assists (762) and fourth in both goals (473) and points (1,235) since entering the NHL in 2006-07 (1,066 GP).

Malkin’s fast start this year of six points has nearly matched his entire production from the first month of last season’s eight point output (4G+4A in nine games in October 2022).

As the Penguins noted, Malkin in his 18th season has now past Mario Lemieux (17) to take sole possession of second place behind Sidney Crosby (19) in that category. So far it’s off to a great start with Malkin and his new linemate Reilly Smith (2G+1A) and the power play clicking with Malkin grabbing an assist on each of the team’s two PPG’s.