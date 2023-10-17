Pens Points: Baby Penguin Boost

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are dramatically better than the last time they were on the ice in the spring. Give credit to Kyle Dubas for this roster revamp. [PensBurgh]

Evgeni Malkin was named the NHL’s Third Star of the 2023-24 regular season opening week. In his first three games, Malkin opened the season with six points (two goals, four assists). [Penguins]

Erik Karlsson’s arrival has perhaps lit a spark under Kris Letang to elevate his game. At the very least, the addition of Karlsson provides the Pittsburgh Penguins with a unique synergy. [Trib Live]

Lars Eller may not be the biggest superstar on the Penguins’ roster. Most, if not all, would not call him a star. But the longtime NHLer has cultivated a passionate fan base of fellow countrymen, making Eller the pride of Denmark. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Kirby Dach’s long-term absence will severely hamper the Montreal Canadiens’ lineup after the forward suffered an injury during play in Saturday’s win over the Blackhawks. [Sportsnet]

The young upstart got the last laugh over the NHL’s goalscoring guru, who was searching for history. Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks beat Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs by a score of 4-1 on Monday night. [NHL]