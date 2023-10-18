Pens Points: Showdown in Motown

Coming off a consecutive decisive wins over the weekend the Pittsburgh Penguins return to action later this evening looking to make it three in a row when they visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Both teams currently hold a 2-1-0 record and in the long run this game could have playoff implications from a wild card perspective.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 and will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

Pens Points...

It’s hard to draw too many conclusions from just three games but it certainly appears the Penguins have something working with their forward lines. [Pensburgh]

With all the new faces joining the Penguins this offseason that means the new guys will have reunions with their old teams throughout the season. [Pensburgh]

Kyle Dubas did some work with former general manager Jim Rutherford on Tuesday, working out a swap of minor league players between the Pens and Canucks. [Penguins]

Some more reinforcements for the Baby Pens as they sign defenseman Libor Hajek to a contract after he spent some time on a PTO with the team. [Trib Live]

ESPN released its list of the top 100 players in the NHL right now and somehow Evgeni Malkin was overlooked by those who did the rankings. [The Hockey News]

It wasn’t only fans that jumped on ESPN for omitting Malkin in its rankings, the list made its way into the Penguins locker room where his teammates had much to say. [The Athletic $$}

While many around the league may still be underappreciating Malkin’s greatness, the Penguins superstar is off to a roaring start in the new season. [The Hockey News]

NHL News and Notes...

From veterans to rookies, there are many players who are looking to prove themselves this season and show they were worth the risk in being acquired. [Bleacher Report]

Sometimes it takes teams time to adjust to a new system when a new head coach takes over, but right now the New York Rangers look fully bought it. [NHL]