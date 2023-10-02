Gameday: Senators vs. Penguins; rosters, start time, how to watch

Who: Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (exhibition) from Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, NS

When: 6 pm eastern

How to watch: The game will be live on NHL Network in America, I believe TSN5 for our Canadian friends...Also on the radio on 105.9 The X locally in Pittsburgh, or streaming on the Penguins’ app/website and The X’s website.

Rosters: The Pens are down to 32 players left in their camp, so every lineup for the pre-season games is bound to be at least decent at this point. With eight days to go to the start of the regular season, it’s looking like it should be another prime lineup of NHL players getting the nod tonight in the special game emanating from Sidney Crosby’s boyhood home.

HOCKEY IN HALIFAX!



Here is our roster for tomorrow night's matchup. pic.twitter.com/JgtUBfvGql — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 1, 2023

The lines could look like this:

The kids of Cole Harbour have a plan for tomorrow's lineup.



We really can't argue with it. pic.twitter.com/nsagle4ZS1 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 1, 2023

The Pens last practiced with lines on Friday, with this setup. It’s consistent with what we could see tonight, with seemingly one spot for Alex Nylander or Radim Zohorna in a key role, and then a lineup battle between tryout Austin Wagner and veteran Vinnie Hinstroza looking to stick on the fourth line for the regular season.

Here is the Penguins workflow...



Rakell-Crosby-Rust

Smith-Malkin-Nylander (Zohorna rotating in)

O’Connor-Eller-Nieto

Wagner-Acciari-Carter (Hinostroza rotating in)



Graves-Letang

Pettersson-Karlsson

Joseph-Ruhwedel

Shea-Friedman — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) September 29, 2023

Ottawa hasn’t released a lineup as of writing time on Sunday night, but they did play last night in Cape Breton in the Kraft Hockey game as the Sens make a quick trip across minor venues. So I wouldn’t expect to see players who played last night like Drake Batherson or Erik Brannstrom, but that would leave Ottawa to ice a strong squad if they want since not many NHL regulars played yesterday.

What’s next: The Pens get in a little groove for the last week of training camp; they practice tomorrow back at UPMC Lemieux and then host Detroit on Wednesday...Then it’s back to practice on Thursday followed by a final pre-season game in Buffalo on Friday.

—

Feel free to use this comment section during the game if you’re watching or listening along to discuss the action.