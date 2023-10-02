Pens Points: Nova Scotian’ through an October Monday

Brandon Sutter announced his retirement from hockey after being released from his tryout from Edmonton. Sutter, 34, had been out of pro hockey since 2021 dealing with medical issues, but attempted to return this fall. Sutter’s legacy in Pittsburgh might be best remembered as a part of two big trades: the first as a center-piece in the Jordan Staal deal in 2012 and then getting dealt away in 2015 for Nick Bonino that helped lead to two Stanley Cups for the Pens. Sutter ends his career with 770 NHL games and 289 points, including 209 games and 78 points with Pittsburgh. [Sportsnet]

Sutter’s legacy also includes scoring two of the more under-the-radar important goals for the team in a 2-0 win against Buffalo on April 9th, 2015. That clinched the Pens a playoff spot in the last game of that regular season and kept alive the playoff streak that would live for seven more years. [Pensburgh Recap]

Calgary assistant general manager Chris Snow passed away at age 42 after courageously battling ALS for the last few years. [NHL]

Snow was a role model and inspiration to many. [Sportsnet]

In happier news, today is all about Sidney Crosby’s homecoming in Nova Scotia. The Pens’ captain has given the community and his hometown a chance to connect this weekend for a rare and unique homecoming. [NHL]

Crosby played tour guide, taking the Pens golfing on a foggy Saturday and then all around Halifax for some team bonding to experience some of the native sights. [Penguins]

Evgeni Malkin also especially enjoyed the adulation when Sid and the Pens put on a special practice at Crosby’s childhood rink in Cole Harbour yesterday and brought some local kids out on the ice for a youth clinic. [Twitter - Penguins]

Crosby isn’t the only Penguin marking a special homecoming, Ryan Graves is soaking up the occasion while being the first NHLer from from the humble roots of Yarmouth, NS. [Post-Gazette]

The Pens continued to bolster their front office staff by hiring former Ottawa AGM Trent Mann as a player development and scouting advisor. [Tribune Review]

A big season preview here, projecting 96.4 points and a 64% chance of making the playoffs for the Penguins. [The Athletic $]

Sean Gentille asks the million dollar question of if Kyle Dubas did enough to get the Pens back to the playoffs. After adding Erik Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Ryan Graves and a fresh bottom-six, it seems to be a pretty easy question from the managerial side of things. [The Athletic $]

Brayden Yager’s not messing around in the WHL so far. The Pens’ 2023-first rounder has scored five points (3G+2A) in two games (and two game-winning goals) since being sent down to juniors for the season. [The Hockey News]

A Penguin makes this very scientific list of the top mustaches in the NHL, but it’s surprisngly not Matt Nieto, so we’re throwing a flag on that. [The Scarlett]

A young forward that Kyle Dubas is very familiar with in Nick Robertson is running out of time to earn a job with the Maple Leafs. [TSN]

The Ducks big new free agent addition Alex Killorn will have to wait 4-6 weeks to make his debut after breaking a finger. [ESPN]