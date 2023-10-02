Brandon Sutter retires from hockey after 13 NHL seasons

Brandon Sutter has retired from hockey after 13 seasons in the NHL.

Sutter, who spent three seasons with the Penguins from 2012 to 2015, last played in the NHL in 2021 and had been dealing with long-COVID complications.

The #Oilers have released Brandon Sutter from his professional tryout (PTO) & the veteran forward has announced his retirement from hockey. https://t.co/egpfZtfOOW — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 1, 2023

Sutter’s retirement was announced Sunday after being released from a professional tryout with the Edmonton Oilers in an effort to make his way back into the league.

Following his release from his tryout, Sutter released the following statement:

I’m grateful for the opportunity that Ken, Jay and the Oilers organization have provided to me the past few weeks. You need to be 100 percent healthy to compete in the NHL, and although my health continues to improve, in consideration of my health and family, I am officially retiring from hockey. Thank you to the Oilers, Canucks, Penguins and Hurricanes, as well as all my past coaches, trainers and teammates for the incredible experiences throughout my 13 seasons in the NHL.

The Penguins acquired Sutter in the summer of 2012 in the draft day trade that dealt Jordan Staal to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Sutter, a first-round draft pick, and Brian Dumoulin.

During his three years with the Penguins, Sutter scored 45 goals.

His time with the Penguins came to an end in 2015 when he was traded to Vancouver in the swap that brought Nick Bonino to the Penguins, who became part of the infamous HBK line and helped return the Pens to Stanley Cup glory.

Sutter ends his career with 770 NHL games and 289 points, including 209 games and 78 points with Pittsburgh.

Congratulations on a great NHL career, Brandon!