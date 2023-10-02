Penguins/Senators takeaways: A rocky exhibition in Halifax

Exhibition games don’t count, and lucky enough for the Pittsburgh Penguins after a 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators that brought out some frustrations at a high level for a game that doesn’t count.

What does count is gearing up for the regular season, and right now the Pens’ power play remains at square one while incorporating Erik Karlsson to the mix (and also temporarily operating without Jake Guentzel). Then again, giving them a spot at square one could be offtering too much credit after an 0-for-6 night that failed to accomplish the basics at times, most painfully during an extended double-minor penalty in the third period that failed to yield any forward momentum or anything positive at all to speak about.

After that display, a disgusted Karlsson slammed the bench door in frustration when he returned from his shift.

Hey, the game doesn’t mean anything in the standings but it’s never too early to be upset with a process that should be further along.

The Penguins still have just about everything to sort out with the man advantage: from which player will primarily lead the breakouts to positional setup once gaining the zone and then some semblance of finding shots, they could use it all. The power play has only practiced a handful of minutes, these things take time from a starting point.

It’s only early and such a drastic change to adapt to Karlsson and vice versa was bound to not be a seamless transition. All witnesses to Sidney Crosby’s homecoming can confirm, it’s definitely not seamless. There’s still time to figure it out and get building for what could (and should...and has to be) a successful power play. But the clock is starting to tick loudly and the disjointed group has such a long way to go that it can’t help but be the lead story for the Pens at this point of training camp.

Some more thoughts on the game: