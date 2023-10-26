Pens Points: Bracing for an Avalanche

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Even if they’re best buds, Nathan MacKinnon remains in awe of Sidney Crosby. [Trib Live]

A little bit of salary cap maneuvering took place yesterday. The Pittsburgh Penguins sent down Radim Zohorna and recalled Corey Andonovski as goalie Alex Nedeljkovic headed to injured reserve. [PensBurgh]

As of this writing, the Penguins sit with a 2-4-0 record., good for just four points, and at the very bottom of the Metropolitan Division. It’s the start no one envisioned. Now, Kyle Dubas faces an early inflection point with Pittsburgh’s troubles. [PensBurgh]

After losing 4-1 to the Dallas Stars, the Colorado Avalanche come to town tonight. It will be another tall task for the Penguins to defeat a Stanley Cup contender. “It’s going to be a tough challenge, but I think it’s one we need right now,” Jake Guentzel said. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

“This is still developing, but, according to several sources, the vast majority of NHL teams voted to decentralize the draft,” according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman in his latest 32 Thoughts piece. [Sportsnet]

What are some of the best revenge games in NHL history? [Yahoo]