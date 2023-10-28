Post-game: Penguins fall 5-2 to Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators came into Pittsburgh, chased off Tristan Jarry after scoring the first three goals and headed out of town with a 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby scored for the Pens in the second period. Jake Guentzel got a goal in the game’s last minute to make the final score look slightly more respectable.

Here’s the game story from the NHL as we look to regroup from a busy football Saturday and get back in the saddle.