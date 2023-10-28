Post-game: Penguins fall 5-2 to Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators came into Pittsburgh, chased off Tristan Jarry after scoring the first three goals and headed out of town with a 5-2 win over the Penguins.
Coming home with the #SENS WIN!!!#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/XYdnXEGDH8— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 29, 2023
Sidney Crosby scored for the Pens in the second period. Jake Guentzel got a goal in the game’s last minute to make the final score look slightly more respectable.
Tonight's stats ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uSAtaBpu6U— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 29, 2023
Here’s the game story from the NHL as we look to regroup from a busy football Saturday and get back in the saddle.
Tkachuk scores 2, Senators defeat Penguins to end 3-game skid:https://t.co/hFWWvUQ6RI— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) October 29, 2023
