Former Penguin Adam Johnson, 29, passes away after “freak accident” during game in England

The hockey world is in a state of shock and mourning today following the death of Adam Johnson. The former Penguin player died as a result of a freak injury that occurred during a pro hockey game in England. Johnson’s team announced the horrible news earlier.

The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night. pic.twitter.com/lhSOkDu03Q — The Nottingham Panthers (@PanthersIHC) October 29, 2023

Johnson, 29, was signed by Pittsburgh in the summer of 2017 as an undrafted free agent after a successful two-year career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The forward played in the Pens’ organization for three seasons, with the majority of time spent in Wilkes-Barre from 2017-18 through 2019-20. Johnson also earned his way up to the NHL in Pittsburgh for 13 total games across two seasons.

Johnson’s career took him to Europe in recent years. The Grand Rapids, Minnesota native played with Augsburg in Germany (DEL) last season, before signing with Nottingham of England’s Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) for this season.

The Penguins releases the following statement on Sunday morning:

RIP Adam Johnson.