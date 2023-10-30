Pens Points: One step forward, one step back

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

The hockey world is still in mourning over the sudden and tragic death of former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson, who died over the weekend in what’s being described as a “freak accident” while playing a professional hockey game in Britain. [CBS News]

While he hasn’t seen the ice yet for the Penguins, forward Vinnie Hinostroza remains eager for his opportunity to crack the lineup. [Trib Live]

Sam Poulin scored his first goal of the season for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins who were defeated by the Hershey Bears, 6-1, at the Giant Center in Hershey on Sunday. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Canada Post unveiled a stamp honoring Willie O’Ree on Saturday. O’Ree is credited as the NHL’s first Black hockey player. [CBC]

The Ottawa Senators paid tribute to one of their most famous fans, actor Matthew Perry, who died at age 54 on Saturday. [NHL]

Joe Thornton announced his retirement from the NHL on Saturday after 24 seasons. [NHL]