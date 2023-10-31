Pens Points: Penguins, Ducks honor Adam Johnson

The Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed Whitehall native John Gibson and the Anaheim Ducks to town Monday night. Tied at three goals apiece with just about two minutes left in regulation, the Penguins were gifted a golden opportunity with a 5-on-3 advantage, and they LOST THE GAME IN INCREDIBLE FASHION!! [Recap]

MASON MCTAVISH! A shorthanded goal with just 12 seconds remaining in regulation, Ducks lead 4-3!#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/Tqwl8Lqswg — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 31, 2023

Before the game, the Penguins, alongside the Anaheim Ducks, staged a touching memorial recognizing former Penguins forward Adam Johnson. [Trib Live]

“He’s just a great guy, a great teammate. Had an awesome attitude while he was here. Just genuinely happy to be playing in the NHL. It’s heartbreaking that that’s happened,” Sidney Crosby said of Adam Johnson’s tenure with the Penguins. [Trib Live]

Johnson’s death is now under investigation by police in England. [KDKA]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Following Adam Johnson’s tragic death, change has already been initiated across the hockey world. Now, NHL and AHL players are examining and starting to use neck guards in the wake of the incident. [Yahoo Sports]

Here are six teams that raised eyebrows across the first month of the season. [The Hockey News]