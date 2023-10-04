Gameday: Detroit @ Penguins; rosters, start time, how to watch

Who: Detroit Red Wings @ Pittsburgh Penguins (exhibition)

When: 7:00 pm eastern

How to watch: The game will be broadcast locally on Sportsnet Pittsburgh (the new channel name for the former AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh). It will also be available over the radio and online at 105.9 The X. Will be available on ESPN+ for out of market fans.

Rosters: Pittsburgh made the unusual step of calling up four players that they had previously assigned to the AHL as a function of adding more depth for the last two pre-season games this week. The fill-ins will be playing tonight to take the strain off what has been a top-flight lineup in the past two games. Looking at the announced game lineup and just like that all of the top of the lineup players are getting the night off.

While the Pens will lack star power tonight with no Crosby, Malkin, Letang, Karlsson, Smith, Rust, Graves, etc they will not have any less drama for players looking to stand out. All the players in battles to make the lineup have the opportunity to show themselves.

That ranges from those seemingly close to making it like Alex Nylander, Radim Zohorna, Austin Wagner, Vinnie Hinostroza Mark Friedman to those players who haven’t had strong looks recently or been practicing much with NHL-caliber talent like Andreas Johnsson, Colin White, Valtteri Puustinen and Libor Hajek. Can any fortunes change this late in the pre-season? A whole roster spot probably isn’t going to change in a single day, but time is ticking loudly, especially for some of the players on tryout contracts that haven’t been able to get much traction. Strong performances are beyond necessary for many looking to make positive impressions.

There’s also the brand new Jansen Harkins in the mix for the lineup tonight, the player picked up on waivers that the Pens will be giving a chance with the team.

Here are the Penguins forward lines at morning skate:



Rem Pitlick-Radim Zohorna-Alex Nylander

Austin Wagner-Colin White-Vinnie Hinostroza

Jansen Harkins-Sam Poulin-Valtteri Puustinen

Andreas Johnsson-Joona Koppanen-Avery Hayes



The defensemen rotated. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) October 4, 2023

What’s next: The Pens practice tomorrow at UPMC Lemieux followed by a final pre-season game in Buffalo on Friday night. After that comes a scheduled off day on Saturday and then training camp is basically over as the team moves on to prep for next Tuesday’s regular season opener hosting Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks.

—

Feel free to use this comment section during the game if you’re watching or listening along to discuss the action.