Skating Penguin Network Mailbag: Oct. 2, 2023

Enjoy part one of this week’s mailbag, where Garrett, Robbie, and Snail answer more of your questions!

Part two of the mailbag will be hitting YouTube and podcasting platforms by Friday, Oct. 6.

In this episode, we’re talking about:

Who on the Pittsburgh Penguins might have a “sneaky good” season

The Heritage Classic jerseys for the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames

The ongoing power-play concerns and if they can be fixed

Jake Guentzel’s recovery time seemingly being ahead of schedule

